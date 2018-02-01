Odette School of Business to host International Virtual Business Competition

The Supply Chain Advancement Network in Health (SCAN Health), an International Knowledge Translation Platform, is launching their inaugural SCAN Health Virtual Business Case Competition with the Odette School of Business on February 5th, 2018.

This virtual platform allows business schools from around the world to compete and demonstrate their skill, knowledge and innovative ideas to advance health sector supply chain innovation to a global audience. Contrary to the typical business case approach, which allows teams several hours or a few days to develop their solution, the SCAN Health Virtual Business Case Competition takes place over two months between February 5th and March 20th, 2018 with the Top 3 Winning Teams announced on in April

Participants in the competition are encouraged to form cross-disciplinary teams including students from business and health sciences faculties to foster collaboration across sectors to build leadership capacity in health sector supply chain. To supplement knowledge of business processes in health systems, each student team will have access to a panel of Expert Advisors who are global leaders in health system supply chain and logistics strategy.

Premier Sponsor TECSYS Inc. has generously donated prizes for the Top 3 Winning Teams. The first place team will be awarded $5,000 CAD, second place $3,000 CAD, and third place $2,000 CAD.

Registration opens on February 5th, 2018 and Round 1 submissions are due on February 18th, 2018.

Details and registration process for the SCAN Health Virtual Business Case Competition can be found at www.SCANHealth.ca.