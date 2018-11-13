Online UwinCard Services Temporarily Unavailable

UWinsite Student is going live on Monday, November 26.

UWinsite Student is replacing the Frank L. Smith Student Information System which is commonly known on campus as SIS or myUWindsor.ca.

Preparations for the launch of UWinsite Student include a cutover period. Cutover is essentially the transition from the design, build and test stage of the new platform to its real-life operation.

During the cutover period the interface between SIS and the UwinCARD application will be shutdown to enable the conversion of data.

Starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 21 the following online UwinCARD services will be unavailable:

Adding funds to your card using cash or debit

Checking your balance

Placing your card on hold or releasing it from a hold

Viewing your last 30-day transactions

All online UwinCARD services will be running again following the launch of UWinsite Student. They can continue to be accessed through the myUWindsor mobile app. Authentication with UWin ID and Password will be required.

Students who need to access UwinCARD services during the shutdown can visit the UwinCARD Office located in the CAW Student Centre, B-07, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. In addition, students can use cash to add funds to their UwinCARD at the deposit machines in Leddy Library and the CAW Student Centre (located next to the Information Desk).

All other UwinCARD services, such as laundry, printing, and vending will continue as usual during the cutover period.

Updates about UWinsite Student will continue to be shared with students through various channels including The Lance, the Student Experience Newsletter and social media. Students can also visit www.uwindsor.ca/uwinsitestudent to learn more about the new student information platform.