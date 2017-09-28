Open auditions being held for Lancer Competitive Dance Co.

Ever feel like you’re the black sheep on the dancefloor? Are you realizing lately that your moves are clearly more superior than everyone else’s in the club? Don’t you wish you could put those talents to use and blossom your skills with fellow seasoned veterans?

Well then, say hello to The Lancer Competitive Dance Co! Being a student group focusing on Jazz, Lyrical, Hip Hop, Contemporary dance styles, LCDC takes the sport to the next level by competing at university dance competitions across Ontario.

Currently, they are seeking new and experienced members to join their 2017-2018 crew. If you’re an enthusiastic performer with dance experience, make sure to come out this Saturday, September 30th at the Education Gym. Auditions will be taking place 12 pm – 3 pm and participants are encouraged to arrive early for registration. Make sure you’re prepared to learn and perform choreography!

Connect with Lancer Competitive Dance Co. today!

Instagram: lancercompdanceco

Email: lancercompdanceco@gmail.com

Facebook: Lancer Competitive Dance Company