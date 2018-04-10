Opening of neuropsychology clinic offers new help to the community

The Grand opening of the Clinical Neuropsychology Service Clinic at the University of Windsor’s Psychological Services and Research Centre (PSRC) will be held Friday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 am. The new facility is located at The House on Riverside, University of Windsor 2629 Riverside Drive West (corner of Riverside and Patricia).

The clinic provides neuropsychological assessments to individuals ranging from preschoolers through very elderly adults, and works with individuals who have known or suspected neurological, medical, or neurodevelopmental disorders across the lifespan.

Services, which are open to the public, are provided by graduate students under the supervision of faculty member neuropsychologists who are registered psychologists and members of the College of Psychologists of Ontario. In some cases, services may be provided directly by faculty members who are registered psychologists. Fees are charged on a sliding scale based on family income.

Clinical Neuropsychology Faculty member and area coordinator Carlin Miller says the clinic provides another alternative to people in the community waiting for assessment services.

“We want parents, teachers, social workers, physicians and others who provide care and services to individuals to be aware that this is a geared-to-income community resource. Services are provided in a supportive atmosphere and are always private and confidential.”

For more information on the clinic visit: http://www.uwindsor.ca/neuropsychology-clinic/