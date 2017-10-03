Peace for Pakistan holding first fundraiser of the semester

If you find yourself wadding in the line for the CAW Tim Hortons today, make a conscious choice and give Peace for Pakistan a chance. This a charitable student organization is holding their first bake sale of the semester today at 10:00 am, offering a bountiful assortment of sweets that will match whatever you would normally stuff your face with at Timmies.

Peace for Pakistan aims to raise awareness of the conditions in Pakistan and fundraise money through various events such as bake sales, raffles, and charity tournaments. All funds are given to charitable organizations that facilitate the citizens of Pakistan.

“We are striving to make a change for Pakistan, devoting our time and efforts here to bring about change there,” said PFP member Ashan Muhammad. “Our intentions are to positively impact the lives of those in Pakistan and improve their quality of life.”

The student group’s event will begin at 10 am and will wrap up around 4 pm.