Recap 2019: UWindsor Students Protest Premier Ford’s Cuts to Education

Photo and Quotes Collected By: Nia Thompson

In late November, Ontario’s Divisional Court quashed the provincial government’s Student Choice Initiative claiming it was done unlawfully. This is a win for student unions and student services not deemed essential.

As we approach 2020, The Lance is going to take an in-depth look at the Student Choice Initiative and what the reversal means for post-secondary students in Ontario.

But, before the new year, here is a recap of one of the student union protests regarding the Student Choice Initiative in 2019.

UWindsor students protested Ford cuts and the Student Choice Initiative.

In October, around 25 students joined together outside the Student Centre and University of Windsor’s Admissions Office to advocate for a reversal of Doug Ford’s government, including lowering access to grants, the Student Choice Initiative and cutting down on grace periods for loans.

Windsor activist, Eddy Haddad, says “it is attacking students and families across Ontario. It is impacting us in our ability to afford our education. There is a job shortage throughout Canada, and they are starting to hurt the greater economy by doing what they are doing.”

Haddad says we will not tolerate a government that fights against the people. “We will start to create actions that will disrupt their system by closing the streets, the bridge, and airports. Doing what we have to do on an activist level to stop Doug Ford cuts on education.”

The decision to cut services has also had a severe impact on students.

Donneya a 3rd year Communications, Media and Film & CAOS Member said: “I think that it’s important that we’re doing this strike. I think that it’s important to do something that’s out of the ordinary, apart from writing a letter or voicing our opinion on social media. I think that it’s good to step out of the box. Walking out of class and bringing awareness to people who are unfamiliar with what is going on. I believe that it gets the point across that we’re not just going to be walked over, but we’re going to act to make a difference. Especially if we feel like our voice isn’t being heard. There are so many consequences to what that government is doing, but not just now but in our future.”