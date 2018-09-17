River Commons site of campus barbecue September 18

The River Commons along Turtle Island Walk will host a free barbecue lunch for all UWindsor students, faculty, and staff on Tuesday, September 18.

The campus community barbecue will feature halal chicken or beef sausages, apples, potato chips, and a meatless option for vegetarians. It will be the first major event in the new space, located east of the Biology Building.

“It’s a great venue for one of the year’s signature celebrations,” says organizer Mary-Ann Rennie, special events manager in the Office of the President. “We’re looking forward to a fun time and appreciate the support of Food and Catering Services and our alumni association.”

The luncheon will begin at noon and continue while supplies last. Patrons will enjoy live entertainment and a chance to assemble as another school year commences.