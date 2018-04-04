Rube Goldberg machine promises visual spectacular

Students in art professor Rod Strickland’s first-year sculpture class will show off a 75-meter long Rube Goldberg machine in the SoCA Armouries building tonight — Wednesday, April 4.

The chain-reaction contraption will run down the main stairs to the front hall for a surprise ending, promises student Alice Sacharoff: “Trust me, you don’t want to miss it!”

The public is invited to see the sequence in action starting at 8 p.m.

What is a Rube Goldberg machine? Check out this classic: