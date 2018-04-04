Rube Goldberg machine promises visual spectacular

  • April 4, 2018
    • 16 views
    • 0

Students in art professor Rod Strickland’s first-year sculpture class will show off a 75-meter long Rube Goldberg machine in the SoCA Armouries building tonight — Wednesday, April 4.

The chain-reaction contraption will run down the main stairs to the front hall for a surprise ending, promises student Alice Sacharoff: “Trust me, you don’t want to miss it!”

The public is invited to see the sequence in action starting at 8 p.m.

What is a Rube Goldberg machine? Check out this classic:

Tags:

NEXT STORY
Hum Cafe to Close during Summer Semester
PREV STORY
UWindsor hosting fifth annual Forensic Sciences Conference

  • Show Comments (0)

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

comment *

  • name *

  • email *

  • website *

Most Popular
Ads!
Advertisement

Ads

You May Also Like

Future Home of SoCA Remains in the Distant Future

by Hani Yassine The Lance – Arts & Culture Writer Imagine yourself still deciding ...

author_avatar
Hani Yassine
0 comments 0 Shares

Dramatic Art Panel on Sexual Assault Sparks Dialogue, Stalls Action

by Hani Yassine The Lance – Arts & Culture Writer The seats in the ...

author_avatar
Hani Yassine
0 comments 0 Shares

Drama Alum Talks Upcoming Production and Sustaining an Art Career

by Hani Yassine The Lance – Arts & Culture Writer It tells the story ...

author_avatar
Hani Yassine
0 comments 0 Shares