The Lance sat down with UWindsor President Dr. Alan Wildeman for a goodbye interview, acknowledging the end of his Presidency. Dr. Wildeman discusses his most memorable moments, conflicts during his time here, and his future endeavors.

We would like to thank Dr. Wildeman for his time as well as our contributing crew members:

Selina McCallum – Camera 1

Darko Milenkovic – Camera 2/Lighting

Rick Santarossa – Camera 3

Adam Arsenault – Editing

Ashley Quinton – Interviewer