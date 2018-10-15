Student cafe and lounge to have its grand opening.

After 5 years in the making, it’s finally here.

The University of Windsor Students’ Alliance will host the grand opening of its newest addition to campus, The Hum Café and Lounge, on October 17th, 2018. The festivities will kick off at 11 am with food and drink specials, following with a cake cutting and speeches at 2 pm. Currently, under a full menu, The Hum offers everything from savoury sandwiches to flatbread pizzas, to coffee and brunch.

After a few years in the making, UWSA President Jeremiah Bowers expressed his eagerness to see the restaurant thrive, “The Hum is an incredible space for students and by students. This new community space began as a mandate to the UWSA by students back in 2013. At that time, the student community called for a new and innovative place to eat, hang around, study, relax and create lasting memories with their friends. While it’s been years in the making, we’ve achieved just that.”

Following the grand opening, Bowers explains that The Hum’s long-term goal involves fiscal responsiblity and finacially sustainability.

Visit The Hum on their social media for updates and information:

Facebook: @thehumcafe

Instagram: @thehumcafe

Menu can be found here.