Student service centres to celebrate re-openings

The Daily News

A ribbon cutting in the Hum will celebrate the re-openings of the Womxn’s Centre and the Peer Support Centre on Wednesday, October 4.

A symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony will mark the re-opening of the Womxn’s Centre and the Peer Support Centre on Wednesday, October 4, in the Hum Cafe and Lounge.

The two services traded locations on the second floor of the CAW Student Centre earlier this semester.

Wednesday’s event is open to the campus community. It will begin at 1 p.m. and promises free food, activities, and a brief program. The Hum is located on the student centre’s lower level. Find more information in the Facebook event listing.

University of Windsor Students’ Alliance

 

