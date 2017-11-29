Students’ Association fails again to get quorum for Special General Meeting

UWSA by-laws amendments pushed back again
by: Ashley Quinton

News and Politics Writer

The UWSA has failed for a second time this fall to get proposed by-law amendments approved at a Special General Meeting.

The meeting was called to order Wednesday, Nov. 29th at 6:15 PM followed by a quorum count. The first roll call fell short of the required 75 students, with only 44 in attendance.

Matthew Dunlop, the UWSA Board Facilitator, then announced a waiting period in the hopes more undergraduate students could be gathered to attend the meeting.

However, the meeting was adjourned at 6:37 PM without quorum since only 47 undergrads were in attendance.

The next course of action Dunlop says is, “at the next UWSA board meeting this motion package will come again to the UWSA Board of Directors. They will then have the decision on if they want to hold another Special General Meeting or if they would like to go through another avenue, such as the Annual General Meeting.”

The last Special General Meeting, October 23rd, was 3 students short of quorum with 72 in attendance.

 

