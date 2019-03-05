Students holding a parking pass will be able to opt-out of UPass pending 2019 referendum

In the UWSA’s latest Updates with the Prez, a bi-weekly web series sought to keep students up to date on the student union, President Jeremiah Bowers announced a major change to the potential future of the Universal Bus Pass:

If you are a student listed as a primary driver on a [UWindsor] parking pass, you will also be able to opt-out to a limit on a first come first serve basis.

The announcement preludes the 2019 UPass Referendum where students will vote whether or not to reinstate the transit service. If the referendum passes, students who purchased UWindsor parking permits will be able to take advantage of the new opt-out option beginning Fall 2019. The voting period will take place the same days as the 2019 UWSA General Elections on March 20th and 21st.

Further details regarding the changes and more will be formally publicized early next week during the UWSA General Election campaign period.

The last UPass referendum was held in 2016 where students voted in favour of the service 1706 – 1329 and saw a 28.5 % voter turnout.

