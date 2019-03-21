  • Categories
UWindsor Undergrads say Yes to U-Pass

by:Ashley Quinton

News and Politics Writer

University of Windsor undergraduate students voted in favour of the Universal bus pass (U-Pass).

Students voted 800 to 531 for the U-Pass. It will be deemed an essential fee for full-time undergraduate students, under the Ford governments Student Choice Initiative. Beginning in Fall 2019, students will pay $66 per semester for their U-Pass.

Executive Director of Transit Windsor, Pat Delmore said he is pleased with the results. “I think we’ve demonstrated that the three-year pilot program has been extremely successful and now that it’s a permanent program, we can look at moving forward and making some positive advancements and public transit that’s going to make a difference for the whole community.”

Between September and December over 8000 students have used their bus pass at least once.

Re-elected UWSA President, Jeremiah Bowers said students voting yes for the U-Pass means “undergraduate students continue to enjoy the benefits of affordable and accessible transportation.” Bowers says it is also great for the larger collective, “this is really a community builder because of its significance to the green life in the city.”

The UWindsor Organization of Part-Time Students (OPUS) and the Graduate Student Society (GSS) will hold referenda on making the U-Pass permanent on March 28th and 29th.

For a full list of the results, visit the UWSA Results page.

