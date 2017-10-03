Student Centre café soon to be humming

The Daily News

“This is going to be a gathering place for students from all faculties,” says Sheldon Harrison, UWSA vice-president of finance and operations. “Anybody on campus can come and have a conversation and enjoy a meal.”

The facility boasts seating for up to 170 patrons, with options from tables and chairs to upholstered sofas, a study bar, and even a unique below-grade patio.

“This is only place like this that I know of,” says Harrison. “Besides expanding our space, it gives us the ability to expand our menu to barbecue or other cooking outdoors.”

Several large-screen televisions are mounted on the walls and a projector screen will enable the Hum to host video game and trivia contests. A boardroom with seating for 10 can be booked for private meetings.

“It’s a multi-use space that will transition from study to leisure time,” Harrison says.

Under the supervision of chef Kellen Watrous, formerly of Pointe West Golf Club, the space will serve a menu from breakfast until close.

“For breakfast, we’ll have muffins and specialty bagels, then sandwiches and hot paninis, soups, salads — all the best quality,” he says.

Besides coffee and espresso-based beverages, a liquor licence will allow the Hum to serve beer, wine, and spirits, with an emphasis on products from local breweries and distilleries.

“We’re really focused on the café aspect,” Watrous says. “It won’t be a loud party spot. There’s no dance floor, there’s no night club.”

Still, Harrison says he expects the new space will give students a chance to form lasting friendships.

“A lot of firsts are going to happen in this place,” he says. “We’re going to be making a lot of memories here.”

The Hum is scheduled for a soft launch late by mid-October, opening from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It is located at the north end of the student centre, adjacent to the Campus Bookstore.