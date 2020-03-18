  • Categories
The UWSA 2020 Elections Are Underway

by: Mitch Stewart & Donneyha Ellis Geohagen

An all-new executive team is gearing up to take the reigns after the 2020 University of Windsor’s Student Alliance (UWSA) election.

U of W students can now vote online until 6 PM on Thursday, March 19 at uwsa.ca/vote. There will be no physical polling stations.

The four executive positions include VP of Student Services, VP of Student Advocacy, VP of Finance and Operations, and President. This year’s candidates are:

UWSA President:

  • Fardovza Kusow
  • Herman Dayal

VP of Student Services:

  • Jasleen Dayal
  • Sam Salazar
  • Hailey Robertson

VP of Student Advocacy:

  • Lena Sleiman
  • Paramjot Singh
  • Jordan Afolabi
  • Nicole Hermann

VP of Finance and Operations:

  • Obinna Chigbo
  • Peter Bratic
  • Hannan Sadar

All other positions, with candidates running are uncontested, including the Faculty of Science, Business, Social Work Reps, International Student Rep, Board of Governors, and Senate Student Representatives.

This leaves several faculty representative seats open: Computer Science, FAHSS, Law, Dramatic Arts, Music, Education, Visual Arts, Engineering, Nursing, Human Kinetics, Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, Residence, and First-Year.

You can visit https://uwsa.ca/general-election-2020/2020-uwsa-general-election-candidates/ to learn more about each candidate.

Election results will be live-streamed on UWSA Facebook Page at 7 PM on Thursday, March 19.

 

 

 

