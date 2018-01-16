Timeline extended in finding new university President

  • January 16, 2018
The Daily News

The University of Windsor Board of Governors is extending the timeline for selecting the next President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Windsor. The timeline for the completion of this search has been extended beyond February 2018.

Current president Dr Alan Wildeman announced that he would be stepping down in June of 2018 a year ago.

The University says the search extension will “assist the search committee as it continues to work toward completion of its very important task of bringing forward the candidate who best fits the position profile and mandate that were developed through wide community consultation.”

 

UWindsor’s Student Health and Dental Plan Hipper than OHIP

