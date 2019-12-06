Tyson Blaste Profile

By: Nikodem Rybarczyk

Tyson Blaste has been very involved with Windsors heavy metal and punk scene since he was in his teens; from playing in numerous bands over the years and witnessing most of Windsor’s heavy metal history since the ’80s, he’s an essential figure to the scene. On top of drumming in Trenchlung, Eternal Confinement, and Plague, he currently runs Black Market Booking and books almost all the extreme metal shows in town and brings in artists from across Canada and the United States. Because of this notoriety, this interview gives a look into Tysons life and how he rose to the notoriety he has today.