  • Categories
  • The Latest Style
  • Archives
  • Recent Review

Tyson Blaste Profile

    • 16 views
    • 0

By: Nikodem Rybarczyk

Tyson Blaste has been very involved with Windsors heavy metal and punk scene since he was in his teens; from playing in numerous bands over the years and witnessing most of Windsor’s heavy metal history since the ’80s, he’s an essential figure to the scene. On top of drumming in Trenchlung, Eternal Confinement, and Plague, he currently runs Black Market Booking and books almost all the extreme metal shows in town and brings in artists from across Canada and the United States. Because of this notoriety, this interview gives a look into Tysons life and how he rose to the notoriety he has today.

NEXT STORY
Brian Masse Profile
PREV STORY
Windsor Lancers Men’s Hockey Team Receive NHL Experience

  • Show Comments (0)

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

comment *

  • name *

  • email *

  • website *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Ads!
Advertisement
Most Popular

Ads

You May Also Like

Hello Sunshine: UWindsor public salary disclosure list now available

In accordance with the Ontario Public Salary Disclosure Act, 1996, the University of Windsor ...

author_avatar
Lance Editor
0 comments 0 Shares

Changes coming to the myUWindsor mobile app

Students who use the MyUWindsor mobile app will see some changes to the application following the launch of UWinsite Student on ...

author_avatar
Ashley Quinton
1 comments 0 Shares

UWindsor grad launches service to connect current students with future jobs

Photo credit: Meaghan Evans Above Photo: Justin (left) and Jack Litchfield, co-founders of JobJunxion ...

author_avatar
Lance Editor
1 comments 0 Shares