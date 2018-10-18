University Players “Jazz UP” a Modern Classic

University Players’ latest production, A Streetcar Named Desire, promises audiences a bold retelling of the well-known modern tragedy, underscored by a live jazz ensemble which plays throughout the show. Those who will recall Tennessee Williams’ standout work will remember the tragic tale of Blanche Dubois, played by Rachel Offer – and her descent into madness – driven there finally by her callous and cruel brother-in-law, Stanley Kowalski, played in this production by Aaron Hrastovec and made famous by Marlon Brando in that iconic movie moment – “Stella!”

Performances feature students from the BFA in Acting program and are directed by Kelly Daniels, a director, actor and educator who directed The Clean House and The 39 Steps for UP in past seasons. “A Streetcar Named Desire is perhaps one of the most beautifully written plays I have ever had the privilege of working on. It’s hard to believe that a play written 70 years ago resonates as fiercely now as it did then, and perhaps even more now in our current political climate of the post #metoo movement. I’m so proud of these courageous young actors.”

One of the highlights of the show will be a six-piece live jazz band that underscores the production with the sultry sounds of New Orleans. The band is directed by Sebastian Bachmeier, student at the University of Windsor School of Creative Arts (SOCA), along with 6 student players on saxophone, trumpet, trombone, piano, bass and drums.

A Streetcar Named Desire runs from October 26-November 4, 2018. All performances from Wednesday to Saturday start at 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday matinee performances are at 2 p.m. On Sunday October 28, a “Talk Back” discussion with the actors will follow the performance. Essex Hall Theatre is located on the University of Windsor campus on the corner of Wyandotte and Patricia.