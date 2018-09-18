University Players Presents a Dark Futuristic Take on The Simpsons

University Players celebrates its 60th Anniversary with a bold new look and the same incredible quality productions that audiences know and love. Fans of UP will remember the days when music theatre was a regular component of the season and will be pleasantly surprised with a return to musical and dramatic storytelling with the first show of what looks to be a killer diamond anniversary celebration.

The theatre company features student performers from the BFA in Acting program and guest directors with remarkable Stratford and Shaw Festival credits. Opening the season is a modern comedy, Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play by Anne Washburn and directed by Lezlie Wade. Lezlie returns to University Players after directing last year’s production of Les Belles Soeurs. She is notably directing in her 6th Stratford Festival season, where her production of An Ideal Husband runs through October.

Mr. Burns takes place in the near future after an apocalyptic event takes out electricity to the entire world. A group of friends bonded by the need to survive to recall a favourite episode of the Simpsons, and unknowingly create the stories which will become the historic legends of a new era. Not just for fans of the long-running animated series, it is a musical tribute to the modern mythology of pop culture and a darkly funny exploration of a post-electric existence.

All performances from Wednesday to Saturday start at 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday matinee performances are at 2 p.m. On Sunday, September 23, a “Talk Back” discussion with the actors will follow the performance. Essex Hall Theatre is located on the University of Windsor campus on the corner of Wyandotte and Patricia.