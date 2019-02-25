UP to present God of Carnage, a dark and riotously funny take on human nature

Next up at University Players, a production that will have the audience doubled over with laughter as a civilized meeting between two couples turns into chaos and confusion. God of Carnage, written by Yasmina Reza, follows two couples as they meet to discuss the consequences of a recent event – one of their sons hitting the other in the face with a stick and damaging his teeth. What begins as a polite discussion about how to proceed with reparations ends in disorder and drama as the couples descend into vicious and brutal attacks on one another. It is a funny and insightful look into the cruel reality of marriage and human nature.

Heather Davies, a freelance theatre director in Canada, USA and UK, returns to University Players after directing last season’s production of Love and Human Remains. Heather Davies calls the play, “wonderfully written… it’s funny, poignant, tragic, political and as it progresses it continues to surprise the audience. It’s fascinating to watch the debate played out between two married couples who pursue the innocence or guilt of children as though the outcome has international consequences.”

The show features set design by David Court and costume design by Agatha Knelsen, beautifully lit by designer Kirsten Watt. Court’s set echoes the bedlam on stage – a stark white background of household items and pieces of the furniture are quite literally falling all around the actors as they play out the scenes below.

All performances from Wednesday to Saturday start at 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday matinee performances are at 2 p.m. On Sunday, March 3rd, a “Talk Back” discussion with the actors will follow the performance. The Hatch Studio Theatre is located on the University of Windsor campus in the Jackman Dramatic Art Centre.