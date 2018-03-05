Upcoming Islamic Awareness Week to Address Misconceptions

by Hani Yassine

The Lance – Arts & Culture Writer

Through insightful guest speakers and engaging activities, an upcoming event aims to clear the air and address any burning questions people may have towards a major religion.

From Mar.5 to 8, this year’s Islamic Awareness Week will be presenting a variety of activities aimed to educate students about the virtues of Islam and clear any misconceptions people may have about the religion. Presented by the Muslim Students Association, who aim to represent Muslims on campus via outreach, educational and social events, the week will consist of numerous events which range from recreational to educational.

The beginning of the week will have booths set up in the CAW Commons area, which will provide information related to activism, medicine, the hijab and the Quran. On Mar. 6 at the Education Building, there is ‘Speak Up: Mental Health and Islam’, where Dr. Zain Shamoon will address UWindsor’s mental health campaign as well as further promote its awareness. A Jeopardy game night will be hosted at Erie Hall Mar.7, with all students invited to join what is billed as a fun social event. Lastly, the final day of the event will be a presentation called ‘The Quran: What’s Up with That?!’, where Iman Hosam Helal will talk about Islam’s holy book and the common misconceptions associated with it.

Given the stigma which has enshrouded certain aspects of Islam, the MSA ultimately hopes the theme of misconception will provide students clearer knowledge which could curb some of the questions and concerns tied to the religion.

“The whole purpose of the theme is that it promotes a positive understanding of Islamic principles and ideals, as well as tolerance and peaceful co-existence,” said MSA VP of events Dana Attalla.

More information on the event can be found on the MSA’s Facebook page.