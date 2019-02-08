The University of Windsor will be looking at the Future of Computer Science

by: Ashley Quinton

News and Politics Writer

The University of Windsor is hosting the 5th annual Canadian Undergraduate Computer Science Conference (CUCSC).

The theme is The Future of Computer Science focusing on innovative technology and research.

“We placed a bid to host the conference and we were fortunate enough to win it. This conference will bring together students from across Canada and all different disciplines,” says Vice Chair of Public Relations, Ayesha Dewan. “It allows my peers and I to network and showcases all of our research to industry leaders.”

Dewan says as a computer science student this is a once and a lifetime opportunity.

The executive committee is now accepting submissions from any Canadian undergraduate student, individually or as part of a research team, looking to present their work at the event. Students can submit until April 7, 2019.

“This event is about showcasing the innovative research undergraduates are working on, and potentially connecting them with someone in the industry,” says Vice-President of Local Arrangements, Aislyn Laurent. “Companies are looking to catch students before they graduate.”

“CUCSC 2019 is the premier venue for undergraduate students across all disciplines. Whether your interests lie in the fields of Computer Science, Business, Chemistry, Biology, Psychology and everything in between, we have something for you,” says Noah Campbell, CUCSC Chair. “Everything from engaging keynotes to innovative and informative workshops and opportunities to network with representatives from your dream company, CUCSC promises a comprehensive and memorable experience for all delegates. We are so proud to partner with CS-Can/Info-Can and the University of Windsor to make this vision a reality!”

The conference will be held in the Odette School of Business from July 25 – July 27, 2019.

For more information about the conference, please visit www.cucsc.ca