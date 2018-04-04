UWindsor hosting fifth annual Forensic Sciences Conference

  April 4, 2018
UWindsor is hosting the fifth annual Forensic Sciences Conference “Trends in Forensic Sciences: TIFS” in collaboration with Wayne State University, on Friday, April 6, 2018.

This conference brings together the community, students, and Forensic Sciences professionals to bring awareness about the importance of criminal investigations and preservation of forensic evidence.  It gives the students an opportunity to interact with the professionals and the fourth-year students will showcase their research through oral and poster presentations.

The day will consist of a keynote speaker, multidisciplinary presentations by experts in the profession, fourth-year forensic student research presentations, mock crime scenes, and hands-on workshops to end the day.

The CSI-Windsor: Hands-On Forensic Workshops take place in Essex Hall from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in USci Network, room 335, as well as the Mock Crime Scene lab, room 219. This includes ballistics, blood spatter, fingerprints, and so much more.

The outdoor Mock Crime Scene Investigation takes place from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. outside the CAW Student Centre commons.

The keynote speaker is Dr. Gary Berman, a Board Certified Forensic Dentist on staff at the Wayne County Michigan Medical Examiner’s office, and a Forensic Dental consultant. The Forensic Odontologist will speak in the Alumni Auditorium (formerly the Ambassador Auditorium, in the CAW Student Centre, at 10 a.m.

The TIFS 2018 conference schedule for the entire day is provided at http://www1.uwindsor.ca/tifs/5/schedule.  For more information on the conference visit  UWindsor Forensics Sciences TIFS website at http://www1.uwindsor.ca/tifs/.

