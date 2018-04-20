UWindsor President announces appointments

The Daily News

University of Windsor President Alan Wildeman has announced that Prof. Jeff Berryman has agreed to take on the role of Acting Provost and Vice-President, Academic. Prof. Berryman is currently in the third year of his term as Associate Vice-President, Academic, and is an internationally renowned legal scholar, a Distinguished University Professor, and Professor of Law. He previously served as Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Windsor.

Prof. Berryman’s appointment follows the Board of Governors’ request that Dr. Douglas Kneale, Provost and Vice-President, Academic, step in as Interim President and Vice-Chancellor while the Board continues the presidential search in the coming year.

Dr. Cheryl Collier will take on the role of Acting Associate Vice-President, Academic. She is currently Associate Professor and Acting Head in the Department of Political Science at the

University of Windsor, and is Co-Director of the Health Research Centre for the Study of Violence Against Women. In 2012-13 Dr. Collier was awarded the Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences’ Kathleen E. McCrone Teaching Award.

As well, Ms. Sandra Aversa, who is retiring from the position of Vice-President, Planning and Administration, will take on a new two-year role as Special Advisor, Major Capital Projects on July 1. Reporting to the President, she will be responsible specifically for providing institutional oversight of construction activities related to Board-approved capital projects that have external project management.

All other matters within the portfolio of the Vice-President, Planning and Administration, will be under the purview of Ms. Anna Kirby as of July 1.

Dr. Kneale will vacate the office of Provost and Vice-President, Academic effective June 4, 2018, and on that date, Prof. Berryman and Dr. Collier will step into their respective acting roles. In an update to the campus community, Dr. Wildeman said the time between June 4 and June 30 will provide a transition period as Dr. Kneale prepares to assume the role of Interim President and Vice-Chancellor on July 1.