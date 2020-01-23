UWindsor Welcomes first WinterFest

The University of Windsor’s Student Alliance (UWSA) is hosting its first student-driven WinterFest.

“We’ve created an event to ensure students are having an amazing student experience on campus,” says Ahmed Abdallah, UWSA VP of Student Services. “We are really excited to reinforce the community feel that Windsor provides through connecting UWindsor students with the broader Windsor community.”

Abdallah says the feedback has already been pouring in. “Students are really excited to be a part of something as big as this. The UWSA has put in a lot of effort to make sure students are getting the student experience they deserve, and we feel that this is something that can provide some fun for students on campus.”

WinterFest will feature local artists who auditioned earlier this month. Including, Peso Benjies, Kin9, The Indiana Drones, Deli D, J. Bish, DJ Kirzy, Twinnz, and Seegz ft. Rico. We’ve made sure to try our best to keep it fresh and have multiple genres and elements for this festival. It’ll truly be something to look forward to.

You can purchase tickets for the January 25 event at uwsa.ca/tickets. Tickets are $ 45 and are being sold until January 25th. You can purchase tickets for $50.00 at the door.