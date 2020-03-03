UWindsor Graduate Student Society to Launch New Research Initiative

by: Candace Knights

GSS Digital Media Liasion

The Graduate Student Society (GSS) is starting a new initiative highlighting graduate student research at the University of Windsor. It is part of a social media campaign that will feature short one-on-one video interviews with graduate students in various faculties across campus.

“Many of our graduate students spend countless hours working on their research. We have so many passionate researchers in a wide variety of different fields working on diverse research projects.” Lynette Kivisto, President of the GSS says “this opportunity allows our talented graduate students to showcase their research in a new format to inform our campus community, and our wider community, about all of the important questions that are being asked and all of the knowledge that UWindsor graduate students are adding to their respective bodies of literature.

“This is a way for us to recognize all of the brilliance and dedication of our members. This is a great opportunity for students to share what they are working on and bring the community together,” says Kivisto.

Graduate students from any discipline who are interested in taking part in this campaign, please contact media@uwindsorgss.ca.