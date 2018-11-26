UWinsite Student is live

UWinsite Student, the university’s new student information platform, launched today on Monday, November 26. The new platform replaces SIS and myUWindsor.

UWinsite Student is a key part of the technological foundation supporting the University’s commitment to an exceptional student experience. It is best-practice driven, scalable, sustainable and aligns with the University’s future direction.

“The introduction of UWinsite Student marks the third and final milestone in our campus-wide Enterprise Resource Planning project,” says Joan Dalton, Executive Director of the UWinsite Project. “Throughout this process, we’ve kept student needs front and centre to ensure we deliver the best experience.”

There are multiple tools and methods available to assist students as they transition to UWinsite Student, including customized go-live kits that will be emailed; the how-to guides and videos posted on www.uwindsor.ca/uwinsitestudent; in-person help at drop-in centres as well as a phone hotline and email support.

“We recognize the introduction of a new platform will bring some bumps as we all adjust,” says Alice Miller, University Registrar and Student Stream Lead. “We’re confident the available supports we have developed for students will help smooth the transition.”

Miller says we want to ensure students are reaching out if they need assistance using UWinsite Student. “We are here to help you with everything from setting up your profile to registering for classes. Please, reach out to us if you need assistance.”

If you have any questions, please email uwinsite@uwindsor.ca.