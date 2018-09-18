Getting to Know UWinsite Student: Key Concepts and Terminology

New concepts and terminology will accompany the introduction of UWinsite Student, the University of Windsor’s new student information platform, when it launches on November 26.

To assist students with this transition, the UWinsite Student team has compiled a quick reference list:

Self Service: uwindsor.ca/sis and myUWindsor.ca will be replaced with UWinsite Student Self Service. This new portal will be largely mobile-friendly and students will use their UWin IDs & Passwords to log in. The URL for UWinsite Student Self Service will be shared closer to go live.

EMPLID: In UWinsite Student, “Student ID” will be called “EMPLID.” Chances are, however, that as a campus community we will continue to talk about Student IDs.

New Term Display: In UWinsite Student, terms will be displayed as Century (1 digit) + Year (2 digits) + Month when term starts (1 digit). For example, the current Fall 2018 semester will be displayed as 2189. Note: 1 is Winter Term (Jan-April); 5 is Inter/Summer Term (May-Aug) and 9 is Fall Term (Sept-Dec).

Course Codes: While unrelated to UWinsite Student, new course codes are being introduced when the new platform is launched. For example, 01-32-112 (Music Theory I) will become MUSC 1120. IT Services has developed a handy course code translator – www.uwindsor.ca/registrar/courses/translation – which converts an old course code into its new course code and vice versa.

Courses become Credits: With the introduction of UWinsite Student, UWindsor will start to use credits instead of courses. So now, rather than having a 40-course degree, you will have a 120-credit degree. Within UWinsite Student Self Service, credits are referred to as units.

Name Types:

Primary Name: Primary name is a student’s legal name and can only be changed with legal documentation.

Preferred Name: Students can choose their preferred name and change it using UWinsite Student Self Service. Preferred name will be used on class rosters.

Former Name: If a student changes their primary name, their former name is the name prior to the change. Again, a primary name can only be changed with legal documentation.

Student Career Structure:

Academic Career: is used to separate ‘streams’ of academic work from one another. There will be four academic career types in UWinsite Student: Undergraduate, Graduate, Law, and Education.

Academic Program: is the general unit of study for which a student may receive a credential for a program. For example, an Honours Bachelor of Science.

Academic Plan: is equivalent to our current majors and minors. For example, an Honours Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.

is equivalent to our current majors and minors. For example, an Honours Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. Academic Sub-Plan: is used to track options specific to an academic plan such as co-op or thesis.

As the launch of UWinsite Student approaches, resources will be in place to help students adopt and effectively use the new platform. In the meantime, please keep checking The Lance, the Student Experience Newsletter, and social media for more information about UWinsite Student.

If you have any questions or concerns, please email uwinsite@uwindsor.ca.