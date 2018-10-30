UWinsite Student: Winter 2019 Registration

Registration for the Winter 2019 term will open on November 30, 2018, following the launch of UWinsite Student on November 26.

UWinsite Student, the University of Windsor’s new student information platform, is replacing the current Frank L. Smith Student Information System (SIS) including myUWindsor.ca and uwindsor.ca/sis.

WINTER 2019 REGISTRATION

Winter 2019 registration appointment times can be found here.

Before your appointment time opens, please check out the Winter 2019 Registration Planning Guide. This guide outlines what you, as a student, need to do to prepare to register for your Winter 2019 courses.

Here’s a quick overview:

Prior to the launch of UWinsite Student on November 26, use myUWindsor.ca or uwindsor.ca/sis to choose the courses you want/need to take. Record your choices on your Planning Worksheet found on the last page of the Winter 2019 Registration Planning Guide. When UWinsite Student launches on November 26, log into the new platform at student.uwindsor.ca with your UWin ID and password. Then enter your course selections and validate them. This validation step allows you to pre-emptively scan for conflicts or missing prerequisites. NOTE: this step does NOT register you in your courses. When your registration appointment opens you can log into student.uwindsor.ca again and register in your selected courses. NOTE: student.uwindsor.ca will not be a live URL until November 26.

All students will have the opportunity to register for their classes prior to the beginning of Fall 2018 final exams (except Law and Education).

The UWinsite Student team will provide online resources and drop-in centres to assist students with Winter 2019 registration.

WINTER 2019 FINAL EXAMS

Starting in the Winter 2019 semester, the University of Windsor will release its final exam schedule after the semester is underway. This means that your initial exam dates will not be known when you register for your courses in UWinsite Student.

This new timeline is designed to reduce the number of conflicts in the exam schedule.

The Winter 2019 final exam schedule will be made by the end of February 2019.

The Winter 2019 semester final exam period runs from Saturday, April 6 – Wednesday, April 17, 2019. You must be available for the entire final exam period. Please avoid making any travel plans during this time.

QUESTIONS?

If you have any questions regarding UWinsite Student or winter 2019 registration, please email uwinsite@uwindsor.ca.