UWSA All-New Executive Team: Record Breaking Win for Nyusha Samiei

By: Julienne Rousseau

News and Politics

The unofficial results of the University of Windsor’s Student Alliance (UWSA) elections are in.

This year all four executive positions were up for grabs, and of the twenty-one candidates running, more than half of them were fighting for the four positions. Although there were no physical polling stations on campus this year due to COVID-19, student turnout was higher than it has been in the past, with a total of 1,702 voters.

Herman Dayal, the Presidential candidate won with 696 votes against Fardovza Kusow with 584 votes, and 178 students declining to vote.

Petar Bratic won the VP of Finance & Operations position with 650 votes.

Jasleen Dayal won the VP of Student Services position with 527 votes.

Paramjot Singh won the VP of Student Advocacy with a total of 473 votes.

UWSA President Jeremiah Bowers was surprised by Nyusha Samiei’s historic record-breaking results, “I’ve been in the union for three years, and we’ve never had a Board of Governors’ representative who’s elected by over a thousand votes, so that’s just incredible.”

Of the thirty representative positions available, nine remained uncontested, and eighteen representative positions remain open, including multiple FAHSS positions, and rep positions for Business, Computer Science, Law, Dramatic Arts, Music, Education, Visual Arts, Engineering, Nursing, Human Kinetics, Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, Residence, and First-year representatives.

According to Bowers, this number is unusually high, however, it is something that has been dealt with before, and all of those positions will be contested in the by-election in October.

You said Yes! In both referendums, students voted yes in support of the Academic Support Fee, which increased .55 cents per student per semester, and yes to the full-time undergraduate University of Windsor Student Medical Response Service (UWSMRS) which increased $3.78 per student per semester.

Following a 14-day appeal period, the elections results will be ratified by the council. Visit the UWSA website https://uwsa.ca/general-election-2020/ for results.