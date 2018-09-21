UWSA announces board meeting schedule

The University of Windsor Students’ Alliance has released the board and committee schedule for the 2017/2018 school year. Find the all the key dates here.
The University of Windsor Students’ Alliance has released the board and committee schedule for the 2017/2018 school year. Find the all the key dates here.
Tags:
Daily News The CAW Student Centre will be hosting a three-day winter festival outside ...
New concepts and terminology will accompany the introduction of UWinsite Student, the University of ...
The unofficial results of the 2017 UWSA by-election are in. Jeremiah Bowers is the ...
Show Comments (0)