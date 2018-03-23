UWSA Scholarships to close in one week

Full time-undergraduate students have one week left to apply for the UWSA Scholarships. Every year, the UWSA offers up to $10,000 in scholarships and bursaries. UWSA scholarships are given out based on academic performance, extracurricular activities or community involvement.

In order to be eligible to apply for a scholarship, you must currently be a full-time undergraduate student at the University of Windsor, taking 4 or more classes. To apply, please forward your name, student number, and a one-page, double-spaced description about yourself and why you believe you deserve the scholarship, to uwsa@uwindsor.ca

A full list of scholarships can be found here.

Applications must be submitted by March 30th, 2018.