UWSA to Amend Current By-laws

by Ashley Quinton

The Lance – News and Politics Writer

The University of Windsor’s Student Alliance (UWSA) hold their bi-weekly Board meetings on Thursdays. I will be updating you on points from the meetings.

So, what happened on October 5th, 2017?

The second reading of the proposed bylaw amendments and/or additions followed by discussion. I will outline a few pertaining to elections and the UWSA general meetings.

30.04 MEMBERSHIP FEES

Any increases to the Membership fee shall be approved by the Board and come into effect upon a Simple Majority vote of the Membership at the next meeting of the Members or as per a referendum.

60.13 MEETING PARTICIPATION

C) Meetings of the Board can be held entirely via electronic or telephonic means (hereafter referred to as “electronic meetings”) if the Board is assured of the security and privacy of the communication.

90.01 GENERAL ELECTION

D) If a position of the Executive or Board of Directors becomes vacant in either Summer or Winter term, an interim appointment by the Board of Directors will be made a two-thirds (2/3) majority vote, with the appointee serving until a successor is elected in the next scheduled By- or General Election.

90.04 EXECUTIVE VACANCIES

A) If there is a failure to elect an Executive Officer during the election or if an Executive vacancy occurs during the term, the Board may, by a Simple Majority vote, fill the vacancy by appointment. The appointee must meet the eligibility criteria for the vacancy and will hold office until a successor is elected in the By- or General Election. After the individual will be eligible, if meeting the applicable criteria, to be elected as an Executive or Director.

The next step for a bylaw amendment is holding a Special General Meeting where the bylaws are proposed to the general membership.

The meeting will be held on October 23rd at 6 PM in the Ambassador Auditorium.