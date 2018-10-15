UWSA to host Ward 2 Candidates in panel discussion

On October 18th beginning at 1pm, The University of Windsor Students’ Alliance will be hosting a panel discussion for the Ward 2 municipal candidates in the CAW Student Centre. The event is open to both students and the public, who are encouraged to participate in a civil dialogue regarding the candidates’ platforms and issues within the West Windsor community.

Panel organizer and VP Student Advocacy of the UWSA, Admira Konjic, expresses the importance of student presence at this event.

“These potential representatives have a voice on student housing and various other concerns,” said Konjic. “Public waste collection, emergency services, public transit are just a few issues that directly affect our students that live and strive in this part of the city.”

John Elliott and Fabio Costante will be in attendance, eager to meet with the campus community.

The incumbent, Elliott, explains that he has “worked in partnership with the University of Windsor faculties and students for many years.”

“I have always considered the students a top priority in my professional career to assisting them in whatever capacity was required. Never too busy to help a student.”

Constante explains that he is “looking forward to meeting students at the University of Windsor and sharing our vision for a better community.”

“Ward 2 has a strong student base of residents, and it is critical that we not only engage students in the Ward but also develop meaningful relationships with students and the University of Windsor as we build our community together.”

The Windsor municipal election takes place on October 22nd, 2018. For more information, visit here.