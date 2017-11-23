Vaulting over the final hurdle: track athlete’s future

By: Jesse Schrade

When a university track athlete pole vaults over the final hurdle of their eligibility, there are no beer leagues for them to turn to. So, what comes next? Where will they go to compete?

The University of Windsor Lancer’s track and field team has its share of star athletes, but for most, the reality is their careers are done once they graduate. That isn’t to say that all hope for the future is gone, but it is important to live in the now.

Rachael Wolfs, a record-holding Lancer pole vaulter who is in her last year of eligibility, finds solace in focusing on the present.

“I have learned over the years to live in the moment, enjoy the process and enjoy doing something that I love,” Wolfs stated.

That isn’t to say that future is not on the mind of these athletes, just they have come to realize that this section of their lives is memorable. The next steps for a track and field athlete are to join a professional circuit, making the Olympic team or becoming a coach. Some end up in Europe where track and field is much more popular.

“I feel like I have found my purpose and want to stay within track,” Wolf declared. “Becoming a pro athlete or Olympian will be tough but it is what I want to do, but most importantly I want to inspire others so coaching is within question.”

Wolfs admits that it will take time though to achieve her goals once she has completed her Lancer career.

“If I do go pro, it most likely will not happen right after I graduate,” Wolfs admitted. “Once I do graduate though it will help me focus solely on training without the other distractions.”

Oonagh Webster, a fourth-year hurdler who ranked top four in OUA (Ontario Universities Athletics) last year, is a close friend and teammate of Wolfs shared similar thoughts.

“There is pressure added once you reach self-actualization, that you can achieve greatness but only have limited time to show that,” Webster stated.

Even though she is not looking for a future in the sport she acknowledges that there are opportunities, just that it is a long and narrow road to accomplish that goal.

“Some will continue on to shoot for the goal of being a professional, some who are very special athletes will try to make the Olympics and others will move on from track and invest themselves in their careers,” Webster explained.

With her goal of becoming a registered nurse and leaving hurdling behind, Oonagh still has strong feelings for the sport.

“I was recently talking to my mom about when my time comes to an end and she told me, that I will be lost,” Webster recalled. “As flat out of a statement it is, it is true. I feel like I’ll be losing my best friend that I have known since grade 9.”

Even though some track and field athletes literally soar in the air, they need to stay grounded and humble in order for their performances to dictate their future.

“I try to keep them grounded as they determine their athletic future and be realistic with their potential,” Coach Kevin DiNardo stated.

This sport is very independent; therefore, the athlete must be motivated and strong-willed in order to continue after university. With that being said the answer about the future of these athletes is not always clear and can require time in order to figure it out. As well as years of more training after university in order to get over the final hurdle into professionalism.

“It is highly dependent on how hard they work,” DiNardo added.