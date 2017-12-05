Vigil to remember victims of L’École Polytéchnique massacre

(Photo by The Daily News)

Members of the campus community are invited to gather the Memorial of Hope on Wednesday, December 6, for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of the Montreal Massacre.

In 1991, the Parliament of Canada created the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women in response to the massacre of the women — most of whom were engineering students — at l’École Polytéchnique de Montréal on December 6, 1989.

Wednesday’s commemoration will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the sculptures between Dillon and Essex halls. Following a brief ceremony, attendees will move to the CAW Student Centre’s Alumni Auditorium for a screening of the film A Better Man at 6 p.m.

