Winter 2019 Final Exam Schedule Is Now Available

The final exam schedule for Winter 2019 is available on the Office of the Registrar’s website.

Moving forward, final exam schedules will continue to be made available after classes begin each semester. This change means that final exam dates will not be known during registration nor will they be included in course outlines.

“This new timeline is consistent with exam scheduling practices at other Canadian universities,” says Alice Miller, University Registrar. “It is designed to reduce the number of conflicts in exam schedules.”

The Winter 2019 final exam period runs from Saturday, April 6 – Wednesday, April 17. (except for Consecutive Bachelor of Education and JD Law). Thursday, April 18 is the alternate final examinations day.