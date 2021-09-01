How to write the perfect resume 

Follow these 6 steps how to create an attractive resume:

1) Create a title for your resume that reflects who you are and what you do

2) List out all of your work experience with relevant info about each position

3) Include any volunteer or extracurricular activities

4) Add in educational background 5) Make sure it looks professional

6) Proofread! A lot of people make mistakes when proofreading their resumes because they’re too close to it.