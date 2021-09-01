How to write the perfect resume
The perfect resume follows the rules and follows the right format. The typical resume is a single page with an objective, contact information, education, and work experience. However, it can be difficult to create a perfect resume when you don’t know what to do or how to go about doing it. This blog post will cover everything from creating your profile on LinkedIn all the way down to writing an effective job description for your potential employer’s eyes only.
Follow these 6 steps how to create an attractive resume:
1) Create a title for your resume that reflects who you are and what you do
2) List out all of your work experience with relevant info about each position
3) Include any volunteer or extracurricular activities
4) Add in educational background 5) Make sure it looks professional
6) Proofread! A lot of people make mistakes when proofreading their resumes because they’re too close to it.