Strategies for Improving Student Safety on Campus

Security technology is always being upgraded, which implies that campuses have got to prioritize security upgrades and maintenance if they’re to protect their students effectively. Access control and surveillance equipment are the most crucial technologies that require regular upgrades. Additionally, consider installing a metal detector at strategic entry points for extra measure.

Access Control Technology

This security measure is used to ensure student safety in their dormitories and other student restricted areas. Often, most schools use older and unreliable technology that students find easy to breakthrough. Furthermore, through this technology, stakeholders and students will be enlightened on the correct protocol to follow when exiting or entering the school’s secured areas.

Lock Down Technology

Large-scale violence in schools has unfortunately become a real concern. With lockdown technology, it’s quicker and easier to automatically lock doors and secure highways, protecting students when a violent or dangerous event happens. The school should possess the ability to quickly and remotely lock down areas to respond to threats.

Alert System

A detailed alert system will have to be introduced and maintained. This practice will ensure that students are aware of any incident occurrence on campus. Therefore, it’s ideal to create a highly responsive and preventive communication strategy aimed at keeping students updated on relevant information. For instance, any website students visit for campus information and gossip can help create awareness on the measures taken to improve student security.

It’s true security systems age and older security technologies will require some money to upgrade, but the improved security it brings will make up for the expenses.

Electronic Visitor Management System

One of the best approaches for improving college safety is the introduction of a proper electronic visitor management system. Using this strategy implies that anyone who doesn’t have a permanent access right to your campus will have to sign in. Consider automating the system to reduce significantly the time reception staff spend handling administrative tasks.

A visitor can only enter the school building maybe as a guest lecturer or a maintenance worker once they’ve signed in. By using a visitor management system, visitors can only move around authorized places and not freely all over the campus.

Security personnel of campuses adopting this system can easily monitor guests’ movement until they sign out. They can also do that remotely without even being present on the campus.

Update Campus Lighting

Good lighting has always been known to reduce the fear of a crime occurrence. As such, upgrading the lighting at the campus, both the interior and the exterior, is one of the most effective strategies for reassuring people’s safety. Consider creating a planned maintenance regime, which can entail practices like changing the light fittings every year instead of waiting until they go off.

Consequently, you can also upgrade your campus building’s exterior lighting by providing ample light bulbs throughout the pathway. Consider using low-level LED lighting, which is inexpensive, and place them at strategic places like the ground to illuminate everywhere.

With the right technology and processes, campuses can strengthen their security, although it usually takes effort and time. However, security is dependent on several factors; if any part of it is breached, the entire system falls apart. By incorporating security measures such as metal detectors at strategic places, improving surveillance technology and strategies, and empowering security personnel to act swiftly when there’s a security breach, campus violence and theft will be significantly reduced.